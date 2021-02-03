Joseph Mario Mladineo 84, of Modesto, previously of Patterson, passed away on January 21st.
Joseph was born in Komiza-Vis, Croatia to Marijan & Katica Mladineo. Refugees from the former Yugoslavia, the family spent several years during the war at El Shatt Relocation Camp in Egypt. After immigrating to the United States, the family settled in San Pedro, California where Joseph played professional soccer at 16 years old for the McIlwaine Canvasbacks. Joseph enlisted in the US Army after graduation and served his country proudly. Joseph lived the majority of his life in the Bay Area, becoming a successful building contractor-creating beautiful custom homes. Upon retirement, Joseph moved to Patterson to be closer to his sister, Ann Bogdanich.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Anton Bogdanich. Besides his sister, Joseph leaves behind six children and two nieces & two nephews, twelve grandchildren & nine great grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers, Rememberences may be made to Sacred Heart Sacred Church Memorial Fund, 529 I Street Patterson
Cremation services provided by Evins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at later date.
