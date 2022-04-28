Journey in-between

When the Israelites departed from Egypt, God’s presence accompanied them as a pillar of cloud by day and of a pillar of fire by night. These signs were also present at the sea when they crossed the red sea, as well as Mount Sinai, where the cloud descended on the tabernacle that the people built at God’s direction. All the years in the wilderness, these wonderous signs led them: “So the cloud of the Lord was over the tabernacle by day, and fire was in the cloud by night, clearly visible to the whole household of Israel at every stage of their journey” (Exodus 40:38).
Do you remember when, for the first time, Moses heard the voice of God speaking to him from the midst of the burning bush? When God said, “So come, Moses, I will send you to Pharaoh to bring my people, the Israelites, out of Egypt.” Moses couldn't understand why the person who will lead the people of Israel out of Egypt should be him. So, as we know, Moses asked God, “Who am I that I should bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” And God’s response was, “I will be with you.” It was not enough for Moses. Moses asked God another question: “Who are you?” Moses wanted to know who sent him. God's response was, “I AM THAT I AM.” It could be also translated as "I Was That I Was" or "I Will Be That I Will Be." Many scholars agreed that God's presence is through the past, present and the future. Moses encountered God with voice, fire, power he could neither name nor define but presence he could hear and experience. He heard God's promise, "I will be with you" at the burning bush.
By reading the last chapter 40 of the book of Exodus, we find that God’s promise still remains with us. The journey of the Israelites to the promised land continues in Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy as well. And we realize that the Israelites’ journey didn’t always mark progress. It included delays, detours, rest, stops, forced marches, and occasional rebellions against God. But the journey was a time of learning that the Israelites treasured in their memory later. Remembering where we have been, what experiences we have, how we passed through with the Lord, and what we have learned along the way, can prepare and equip us to face the future moving forward.
The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob met with Moses and promised that God would be with each of them. The whole household of Israel experienced the provision and guidance of God. Just like the ending of the book of Exodus as we see, God's promise, "I will be with you," still remains with us and we see that God's story of salvation continues through our lives! May the risen Lord be with you with the pillars of cloud and fire at every stage of your continuing journey.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian.Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
