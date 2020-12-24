‘Twas Dec. 5, and all through the town, lights and Christmas decorations were everywhere to be found!
Downtown, North, South, East and West, everyone showed up with their Christmasy best!
The lights, how they twinkled! The décor, so merry!
Indeed this year’s display could be considered legendary!
Santa came down to see for himself; he chuckled, “this looks like the work of a jolly old elf!”
Ol’ Saint Nick went for a ride in a Buick from Thompson Chevrolet chauffeured by our very own Chevylos in a most festive way.
He chose his favorite competitors with great glee. “Ho, Ho, Ho! Look at that wonderful palm tree!”
His bright eyes widened as he stared with delight at the decorations of 100 North Third Street lighting up the night.
“As the kids say, ‘isn’t that cool’!?”, he said as they came across Sacred Heart Catholic School.
When they arrived at the end of Tarland and Kirkwall Way, he cheered, “What a wonderful, beautiful Christmas display!”
These are the winners of Santa’s Choice! “Congratulations to all!” Santa exclaimed in his most boisterous voice.
“Santa can’t have all the fun,” the City of Patterson noted. “We will send in a judge of our own who is fully devoted!”
After much deliberation and tough competition, the winners selected by the City can now get recognition!
Congratulations to Trinity Dance Center and 1367 Cliff Swallow! Your displays lit up the night like Apollo!
The Chamber of Commerce was the brains of the operation, so it’s only fair they get to select some favorites from this time of celebration.
Their judge loved the displays at 225 and 260 Cherry Blossom Lane. She mentioned they were beautiful and far from plain!
The candies and lights on Realty World’s exterior were quite the delight and absolutely superior!
Now, what is a good contest without the input of peers? We asked for your help and we opened our ears!
Which entries did our Pattersonites pick? For the business category they agreed with Saint Nick!
But when it came to the houses, it was 380 Arambel Drive that came out on top with a 5 out of 5!
We can’t let this tale end without making mention of some other joyous entries that were worthy of attention.
Our judges wanted to make sure you knew about the following displays that they want you to enjoy, too! Here is a list of honorable mentions, we hope you all will join again in next year’s contentions!
•507 East Las Palmas Avenue
•501 North Fourth Street
•416 South Fourth Street
•561 South Del Puerto Avenue
•672 Poppy Avenue
•1414 Nubian Street
•183 Bear Hollow Drive
•Greg Nunes Realty - 44 North Third Street
•Oak Valley Community Bank - 20 Plaza Circle
•Blue Floral Company - 30 South Del Puerto Avenue
•Blues Cafe - 30 South Del Puerto Avenue
The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the town of Patterson for being a light in the darkness this Christmas season. The effort you put in did not go unnoticed and we are overjoyed with the outcome of this first annual Festival of Lights event. The joy and excitement this event brought to our beloved city is just what we all needed this year. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the City of Patterson, the Chamber and its helpers, Kristen Valentine and the Apricot Fiesta, Soroptomist International Patterson, our judges and Santa himself! There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into our Christmas festivities and this year certainly threw us a curve-ball! Congratulations and thank you to all, and to all a good night!
