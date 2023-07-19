Joyce Ladele Ielmini, 90 of Patterson passed away Thursday, July 6th at her residence after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Joyce Ladele (Penney) Ielmini was born January 19,1933 in Livermore, California to parents Jacob & Lucille Penney. She has been a longtime resident of Patterson. Joyce Graduated from Patterson High School. She was active as majorette for the marching band and played trumpet in the jazz band and attended Modesto Junior College studying music and was majorette for MJC’s marching band. While working at Mils Drive -In, she met John Ielmini and they were married July 25th,1954. Joyce and John celebrated 56 years of a wonderful marriage. Joyce was gifted with an unforgettable singing voice and perfect pitch which led her to teach music at Sacred Heart School and director of choir for Sacred Heart Church. Joyce was an active member of Girl Scouts earning her a 25 years of service award both as scout and then as leader. She was active in Patty Kake, Patterson Swim Team and served as Apricot Fiesta President. Joyce loved playing cards, pinochle, and bridge, she obtained a Life Masters Award in Duplicate Bridge, enjoyed traveling and playing in National Bridge tournaments with John. Joyce was an accomplished seamstress and artist, enjoyed playing piano, snow skiing at Dodge Ridge, and an avid SF Giant fan, attending many games with family.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Chris (Vickie) Ielmini of Gilroy, Tom (Katherine) Ielmini of Patterson; daughters, Anne (Steve) Ielmini Stokman of Patterson, Jane Ielmini Bubar of Thousands Oaks; brothers, Clark Penney of Oakdale, Steve Penney of Oregon; sisters, Audrey Axe of Gustine, and Jeanne Williams of Stockton; eleven grandchildren, Madeleine Jacob, Andrew Ielmini, Elizabeth Ielmini, John Ielmini, Jovanna Bubar-Axelrad, Grant Bubar, Stephanie Stokman, Nicole Stokman, Martin Stokman, John Stokman, James Stokman; and four greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ielmini, son James Ielmini, and sister Berniece Thulin.
A Graveside service will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday, July 29 th at Patterson District Cemetery followed by a Memorial service at 10:00 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Donations Patterson PRIDE scholarships Patterson High or Sacred Heart School music program.
