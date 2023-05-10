Juan Estrada, 68 of Denair passed away Monday, April 17th at his residence.
Mr. Estrada was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico and has resided in Stanislaus County for majority of his life. He was a long-haul truck driver that traveled all around the country. He was a Patterson High School Class of 75 graduate. Juan liked cooking, Mexican food, old cars, and combat sports especially boxing and MMA.
Mr. Estrada is survived by his wife, Donna Estrada of Denair; sons, Erik (Paola) Estrada of Patterson and Michael Estrada of Denair; brother, Emilio Estrada of Jackson; sisters, Antonia Rodriguez of Modesto, Ray Reyna of Turlock, Mary Lopez of Vacaville, Chonie Estrada of Turlock, Elida Meza of Modesto, Esmeralda Estrada of Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Estrada, Kaylee Estrada, and Ethan Estrada.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
