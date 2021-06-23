Juan Manuel Martinez, 70 of Atwater, CA; passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Juan Martinez was born in Reynosa, Mexico and was a resident of Atwater, CA for 42 years. He was a teacher, school counselor, and program coordinator for many years throughout the CA Central Valley. Juan also helped found educational organizations such as the Winton Educational Foundation and Realizing Potentials. Juan was dedicated to educating and empowering all, especially the Latino community of the CA Central Valley.
Mr. Juan Martinez is survived by his wife, Beatrice E. Martinez of Atwater; son, Chris and wife Kuyanna Martinez of Renton, Washington; daughter, Carisa and husband Armando Tovar of Chula Vista, CA; and six grandchildren; Arisa, Roman, Shantelle, Finn, Max, and Nico; sisters, Reyes Cuellar of Patterson, Maria Villegas of Edinburgh, Texas. He was preceded in death by one brother and seven sisters.
Mr. Juan Martinez will forever be remembered for his kindness, love, and unconditional support. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
A Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., Patterson, CA 95363, https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/895
