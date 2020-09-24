Juan Rogelio Perez, Sr., 66 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, September 15th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Perez was born on April 17, 1954 in Raymondville, Texas and lived in Patterson for 55 years. He was a truck driver for 51 years and on his off time he loved to be with his family and travel with his wife.
Juan leaves behind his beloved wife, Juana Maria Perez; mother, Adeliada Arrambide; children, Antonio Perez, Petra Martinez, Carolina Jara, Adelita Perez, Juan Rogelio Perez, Jr., Simon Perez, Aide Gomez and Alberto Perez; brothers, Arnoldo Arrambide of San Antonio, TX, Armin Arrambide of Patterson, Antonio Arrambide of Fresno, Ariel Rossette of Manteca, Rogelio Martinez and Noe Martinez both of Weslaco, TX; sisters, Ruth Martinez Garcia, Alma Rosa Martinez Palomares, Alicia Martinez Hernandez and Sofia Melissa Martinez Vega all of Weslaco, TX; 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren all of Patterson. He is being heavenly received by his son, Arturo Perez; father, Rogelio Martinez, Sr; brother, Simon Anzaldua and sister, Aida Ana Arrambide.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, September 28th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 29th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
