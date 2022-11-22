Modesto, California– Judy Laurence, 79, died peacefully Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born and raised in Patterson, California, Judy was the daughter of Erwin and Mary Apland, the second of two children. Judy graduated from Patterson High School. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Melvin Laurence. Judy and Mel were married in 1964. In 1965 they welcomed their first daughter Dee. In 1966 the family was blessed again with the addition of their second daughter Kristen. They would make their home in Gustine, California.
Mel and Judy would spend the next 58 years together, living a life full of adventure, travel and love for family and friends. Judy worked at Lee’s Floral for many years and later worked at the Forebay Golf Course. In recent years she enjoyed reading a good book, doing crossword puzzles, and she took special joy in relieving casinos of any excess funds they might have.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Erwin and Mary Apland, and her brother Tom Apland. She is survived by her husband Melvin Laurence and her two daughters Dee (Rick) Nevarez and Kristen (Walter) Whiteaker. Judy also leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law Adrienne, her grandchildren who will cherish her memory forever, Tessa, Rachel, Jake, and Emily, her great grandson Deegan and her nephew Mark.
Mom, we will miss your wonderful holiday feasts and your beautiful smile.
We are all so fortunate to have had you in our lives. Till we meet again.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 26th from 2pm to 4pm. Hotel Mission De Oro 13070 South Hwy 33, Santa Nella, CA 95322
