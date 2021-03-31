Julian Lance Ramirez was only 20 years old when he passed away on March 19, 2021 in Patterson.
He attended Patterson High School and played varsity basketball, and the #1 spot in tennis. He was one of the top MVP tennis players in the Valley and a USTA tennis player.
He is survived his parents, Lance and Dayna, and brother Sterling. He was known to his family and close friends as “Moody”.
Julian leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss him deeply. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
Julian had a sweet soul, enormous heart and was a bright light for his family. He loved animals and nature. Donations can be made in his name to your favorite animal shelter.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
