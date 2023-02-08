Romans 8:38-39
For I am convinced that neither death nor life. neither angels nor demons
neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth,
nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God.
that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Fiancé, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin & friend. Julie went to be with the Lord our God on Wednesday January 18,2023.
Julie was born in Newport California April 6, 1969, to Merle and Janice Davis. Julie was the second (middle) child in the family. The family moved to Newman California in 1976 where she attended school and graduated High school in 1987. Following high school Julie worked to support herself while attending Humphrey's Business College in Stockton and Modesto Junior College in Modesto.
She obtained her Real Estate License and her career started in banking and finance business in 1991 with a focus in wholesale mortgage lending. Eventually moving to Modesto, Julie obtained her Mortgage Brokers license and opened her first business, Union Street Mortgage, a small and very successful retail mortgage office. Julie met the love of her life, Chad Pometta, in 2001 and started the next chapter of her life by building yet another very successful business, Union Street Realty, when they moved to Diablo Grande, Patterson, CA in 2006. Julies' real estate career spanned a total of 33 years making many amazing friendships along the way. She was also a successful Real Estate investor. Julie always had a sense of justice, she worked as an assistant to a local attorney in a court case that involved a mortgage fraud resulting in a successful conviction. Julie was a lifelong political conservative. She had a burning passion for politics and her favorite President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. In 2022 Julie was appointed President to the Western Hills Water District by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Julies' political passion fueled her to make great progress for her community, she was tenacious in her investigations and fact-finding missions. She could understand real estate law and transactions in such detail,
her out of the box thinking kept the best attorneys on their toes. Julie was appreciated and loved by those in her community and beyond. Julie had a great many interests; however, nothing came close to her love for Chad and her beloved dog Cookie, the three were inseparable. Julie loved to care for and walk Cookie as well as cooking for Chad. Julie enjoyed traveling, golfing, working out, laying out by the pool and shopping for clothes online. Julie loved to spend time with her parents as well as watching I love Lucy episodes. Julie had many long-term friends she also loved spending time with and shared many fun antics over the years. Julie always saw the best in people, had a tender heart, was humble and material things meant little to her. Julie will be forever in our soul and forever greatly loved.
Julie is preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents, Clarence and Georgia Davis as well as her maternal grandparents, Lawrence "Larry" and Fern Atwood. Julie is survived by her Fiancé, Chad Pometta, her parents, Merle and Janice Davis, her brothers, Perry and Paul Davis, her nephews Jacob, Jeremy and Andrew Davis, Nieces, Sara Sebastian and Brianna Davis, and her great niece Leah Sebastian.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 9th, at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
