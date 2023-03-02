Over the last several weeks, New Life has been diving into what it would look like to become more like Jesus. We’ve looked at the character and person of Jesus and asked, “What would happen to us if we truly pursued the person of Jesus?” After all, humanity was created in the “image of God” (Gen. 1:27) so shouldn’t we at least make an effort to reflect His image?
Each week, we discovered ways to be intentional like Jesus, surrendered like Jesus, wise like Jesus, generous like Jesus, courageous like Jesus, and finally…content like Jesus. You can catch up with all the messages at newlifecc.com, but today I want to focus on the last one…which is being content. One more thing, this wasn’t a series on how to be perfect or how to BE Jesus. But instead, to become LIKE Jesus.
First, take a moment to complete this sentence... “I will be content when ___ .” (When I get that promotion, better pay, marry that perfect guy/girl, house, car, master your golf swing, win America’s Idol, 100K followers on IG!) Well, what if what you believe will make you content…never happens? Is contentment even possible? The apostle Paul teaches us that indeed it is, and it has nothing to do with stuff, things, people, positions, power, etc. It all comes back to Jesus and finding our identity and purpose in Him.
Paul discovered the “secret to being content in any and every situation,” Phil. 4:12, and has passed on the secret to a young pastor in the New Testament named Timothy. He gives that secret to us as well. Take a moment and read 1 Timothy 6:6-12.
Did you catch some of the key words Paul used? Flee, pursue, fight, and take hold. These are all key ingredients for how to push away the lie of Satan and culture which says that stuff will make you happy and content, and instead says to keep running towards Jesus and His words. What are the words of Jesus? Turn to Matthew 6:31-34.
Two of the most powerful forces in America today are worry and anxiety, which are both the counterpunch to being content. And Jesus commands us, “Don’t worry…”. It’s not a question or suggestion…it’s a command. Jesus is the great provider, and you have absolutely nothing in your life but that which Jesus has given you. Your marriage, children, health, house, vehicles, job/career, friends, and so on.
Be content with what you have. Don’t pursue the lie of culture that you need more. If Jesus takes cares of the “birds of the air”, and the “flowers in the field”, don’t you know that He will also care for you? All of our human needs in this life are met both from God…and through God.
Take the next few seconds and read through Psalm 23. As you read it, feel the sense of contentment in your life as only Jesus can give it.
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
