“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:34 NIV
Have you ever been invited to a wedding, maybe a party or some type of celebration or gathering? Often, when we are invited to something of this sort, we have an understanding that this celebration will probably cost something. We know how expensive celebrations can be, we’ve all been there, not to mention the planning and preparations which can be very nerve wracking.
In these situations, knowing how much effort and money it tends to take, we more than likely will offer some type of help, money or input in what is being done. Most of the time we will say, "Do I need to bring anything?” and the response is usually, “No, just bring yourself".
The same is with Matthew 6:34. When we are making preparations for tomorrow, the Lord will often remind us that tomorrow has already made accommodations for itself, it's already taken care of. Then God reminds us to just bring ourselves.
Yes, leave your pain behind you; leave your worries in your yesterday, and nope, God doesn’t need your money. He doesn’t need your input, he doesn’t even need us to be part of the planning process, he just wants us to show up.
Let me tell you of a wonderful experience I had while writing these sermon notes. As I was writing, it was as if I could hear the Lord say so sweetly, “Just bring yourself.” Wow, that’s amazing. Think about that. Don’t bring your pain because God won’t need it. Don’t bring your anxiety, He won’t need that either. Just bring yourself, everything has already been taken care of.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, United Pentecostal Church of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
