Justina (Judy) Moreno Maese, 89 of Newman passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family.
Ms. Maese was born in Kersey, Colorado, and moved to San Jose California in 1961 and has been a resident of Newman for three years. Her hobbies were knitting and crocheting, she enjoyed traveling with her siblings. She loved, attending family gatherings, laughter, listening to music and dancing.
Ms. Maese is survived by her seven children, son, Mario & Charlotte Maese of Patterson; daughters, Julia & Rick Harris of New Mexico, Mona & Juan Bailon of Newman, Juanita & Frank Sorentino of Bakersfield, Valerie & Michael Jaime of San Jose, Barbara & Andrew Martinez of Arizona, and Victoria Maese of Gilroy; brother, Lorenzo Moreno Jr. of San Jose; sister, Susan Davidson of Kansas and Frances See of El Cajon; 28 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Justina was preceded in death by her Parents, Lorenzo and Mercedes Moreno, brothers, Jack Moreno, Richard Moreno, Hoover Moreno, Ernie Moreno, sister, Martina Garcia, Grandson Steven Rodriquez and Great Granddaughter Isabelle Gonzalez.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman.
