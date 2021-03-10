Justina Navarro Escobar: March 15, 1933 – March 2, 2021

Justina Navarro Escobar, 87 of Patterson, passed away with family at her bedside after a long illness at English Oaks Convalescent Hospital on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Justina was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with family. She loved to watch baseball, crochet and enjoyed watching old comedy movies, featuring her favorite actor Cantinflas.
She leaves behind her daughters, Noelia Hurtado and Gloria Hernandez both of Modesto, Sylvia Silva of Patterson, Alicia Escobar of Ceres and Minerva Escobar of Modesto. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Escobar and sons Eliseo and Eleazar Escobar.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 18th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
