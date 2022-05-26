JV Tigers CCC Champs

ccc champs: A strong season ended in victory for the junior varsity baseball team as the Tigers earned the title of Central California Conference Champions. Patterson swept #2 Buhach Colony 12-6 on the Thunder’s home turf to take their reign as CCC Champs for the 2021-2022 season.

