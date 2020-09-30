It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Kaya Isabella Durazo. Kaya was born on November 8, 2002 in Turlock California. She died on September 18, 2020 in Tracy California.
Kaya was a 17-year-old senior at Patterson High School. She was an excellent student athlete. She loved to play softball and volleyball. Kaya brought so much love and joy to the people lucky enough to know her.
Her mother Irma Lisa Crawford of Patterson will always remember Kaya as her Ky, her little princess, I’ll always remember her loving nature and passion for music and adventure. The connections she made and kept everywhere she went and that beautiful smile. She has my heart and I will love her forever.”
Her father Richard Durazo of Denver Colorado remembers Kaya for “always wanting me to share my music with her, she loved music. I will always remember her telling me I love you pops and checking on me all of the time. I will always love her.”
Her stepfather Jesse Hupe of Patterson “I will always remember how alive she was in every moment. Whether it was making plans on the way to a plan she hadn’t finished or silly things she said without thinking or did. The goofy faces she made.”
Her brother Richard Trevor Durazo of Sacramento “I had a lot of respect for Kaya. Every time I would visit my mom we would get to talk about the things Kaya had planned. She was very active, very ambitious and very kind.”
Her brother Caesar Jeramiah Durazo of Patterson “My baby girl Kaya, I did everything I could do to protect you. I miss you every single day. You made sure your presence was known when you walked into a room that’s for sure. I am going to miss you dragging me to concerts or calling me to give you a ride somewhere. I will love you until the end of time. Watch over us princess.”
Her sister Asia Durazo of Patterson “Kaya was and will always be my best friend and baby sister. She was always there for me and I knew I could count on her for having my back through anything. I will always have a part of her in me and I will forever love her more than anything.”
Her grandparents Debbie and Gary Powel of Tracy “Our sweet angel, Kaya had the most beautiful soul. She had the magic to spread happiness and smiles all around her. She loved life. Our family was blessed with Kaya when she was only 3 years old and watching her grow into the young woman she became was amazing. She was beautiful, smart, funny, silly, and so very loving. She had a will and a drive that kept everyone around her moving. Whether she was playing sports, going somewhere fun, or planning her next adventure. Kaya always wore a big beautiful smile. She will always be here with us in sweet loving memories.
Her grandmother Sally Grace Durazo of Denver Colorado “Kaya was a good listener, very curious and she had a beautiful smile.”
Kaya will also be remembered by her grandparents Conolly and Georgann Hupe of Patterson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kaya’s services will be as follows:
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 2nd at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.