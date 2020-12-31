KEEP LOOKING!

Today is the last day of 2020. For many it cannot get over fast enough. For them it has been a year of doom and gloom. A year of hardship, financial challenges and difficulties, health issues – even death of family members. For others 2020 is a year to be valued. For example, for those who got married, for babies that were born, for cancer treatments that were successfully completed, for those who contracted the Covid-19 virus and survived, for those who graduated from every level of academics, for promotions and increased benefits, for homes bought and sold, for the freedom of the incarcerated, and especially those who found faith in Jesus Christ.
May we rejoice with those that rejoice and weep with those that weep (Rom. 12:15). May our response to adversity and prosperity be like the Old Testament hero Job. In spite of the deaths of his children, the destruction of his property and possessions, and the devastation of his health with a deadly skin disease. Mrs. Job advised her husband to “curse God and die” (Job 2:9). Job replied, “Should we accept only good things from the hand of God and never anything bad?” (Job 2:10).
Job’s perennial question remains relevant today. May we be wise enough to accept those things God brings our way, whether good or bad. As I contemplated on Job’s suffering I remembered the title of a book written by Dr. Robert Schuller, “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do!” Schuller’s book was written in response to a convention lecture he gave in Chicago to a large gathering of farmers and businesspeople who were suffering in the great recession of 1982, losing their farms and businesses.
Dr. Schuller told of the hardships of growing up on an Iowa farm during the great depression when times were especially tough. His father would not give up on farming and did everything he knew to survive and hold on to the farm. Just as things seemed to get better a tornado swept in and the family fled to safety. Upon their return they saw the devastation. Dr. Schuller wrote, “Where there had been the sound of life, there was now the silence of death. It was all gone – all dead.” His father wept and cried out, “It’s all gone, it’s all gone, twenty-six years and it’s all gone in ten minutes.” What was he going to do, the farm was still mortgaged and creditors demanding payment or foreclosure to pay the debts?
Dad Schuller walked his property in horror. The house had been blown into a pasture a half a mile away and debris littered the landscape. In the debris he spotted what was left of a molded plaster motto that had hung on the kitchen wall that said, “Keep Looking To Jesus.” He picked up what was left, the broken top half and showed it to the family. It said, “Keep Looking.” Dr. Schuller said this was God’s message to Dad – Keep Looking! Keep Looking! As he shared this statement with those gathered at the convention he was suddenly inspired to say, “Tough times never last, but tough people do!” Then he told of the holding power of his father to renegotiate the mortgage on the farm and new due dates and arrange new schedules of payments with other creditors so that within five years the farm was paid off.
As we come to the close of 2020 may we keep looking to God for a beautiful and bright future in 2021. May we keep looking to God – he is in control of everything, good and bad. Let’s keep looking to Jesus – he is the author and finisher of our faith. Keep looking to the Bible, the Word of God – it assures God’s people of victory and success. Keep looking! Keep looking! 2021 has a bright forecast –Keep looking! Happy New Year!
- Pastor Ken Moren, The Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
