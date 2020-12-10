He who observes the day, observes it for the Lord. Romans 14:6a
The title of this message comes from a famous sermonette written by Henry Van Dyke in the early 20th century. In that message he said, “Observing Christmas Day is a good thing, but ‘keeping Christmas’ is a better thing,” keeping the spirit of Christmas throughout the whole year. That is certainly an appropriate thought, but for this article, I want to focus on observing Christmas Day as we are facing obstacles different from anything we have ever experienced. So how will we keep Christmas this year? Here are a few simple suggestions.
First, keep Christ in Christmas. Jesus is really at the heart of what Christmas is all about. It is the day that has been chosen to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior.
Next, read the Bible, especially the accounts of the nativity events in the first two chapters of Matthew and the first two chapters of Luke. The Spirit of God ministers to us through His Word.
Then, sing. Martin Luther said that music is the art of the prophets and the gift of God. Christmas music, carols and hymns, serve to enhance and enrich our holiday.
Don’t forget to count your blessings. Regardless of your circumstances, cultivate a spirit of gratitude. There are many things we take for granted. Remember what people have done for you. And above all, consider God’s gift of salvation and all that it includes.
Finally, pray. Praise God for Who He is: Provider, Healer, Comforter, Savior…thank Him for all that He has done.
The prophet Isaiah foretold the coming of Jesus into the world - the Light of the world. He said, “there will be no more gloom for her who was in anguish…the people who walk in darkness will see a great light; those who live in a dark land, the light will shine on them.” Isaiah 9:1-2
In this trying year, may we remember the message of Christmas, that the Light of Christ is breaking through our darkness by His birth; the darkness of sin, the darkness of death, the darkness of the world, and the darkness of our lives. His light brings forgiveness of sin and salvation. His light brings hope, joy, love, and peace. May Jesus’ words bring you peace this Christmas. “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.” John 8:12
- By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
