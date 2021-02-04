Hey neighbors! Is everyone enjoying this wonderful rain of the last two weeks? On our day off this week, Susan and I headed up the mountain to Pinecrest where they are still cleaning up after some five FEET of snow from last week. We have friends in Mi-Wuk Village with no power still where we saw dozens of power company folks trying to get the new lines ran which fallen trees took out. Crazy stuff!
Well, enough of the local, mundane news. In this Ken’s Korner, we are going on an adventure like no other which I have ever had. This was an unforgettable experience which I think you will enjoy. I also have pictures to prove it.
This aging preacher is blessed with friends all over the world. While ministering with the church in Findlay, Ohio, I became friends with a wonderful brother from India. One of the great things I was able to do for him was taking him on a guided fishing trip on Lake Erie. It was the best fishing trip of my life and his.
Because of that fishing trip, my friend started hounding me about coming to India to experience some of his country. In November 2003, five of us went to visit these beloved friends. We did the “normal” tourist things. Today, just ONE of those “normal” things will be the focus of this column.
We traveled the absolutely terrible national highway (more on THAT part of the trip another day) to arrive at the White Tiger Forest Lodge near Tala in Madhya Pradesh in central India. Our group of Americans was told, “This is just like a resort in the States.” Well, not ever CLOSE! The rooms were rather dark, the shower had lab-experiments growing in the corners and the monkeys and rats running around on the tin roof was less than entertaining, but the food was pretty good.
From the White Tiger Resort, we were picked up before dawn in small, Jeep-like open-air vehicles. The goal of our guides was to find wild tigers which roam freely in the Bandhavgarh National Park. You read that correctly. We were looking for wild Bengal tigers (Pantera tigris subspecies). The next five hours were spent driving around on dirt roads, stopping, listening, looking for pug marks (tracks) and the guides talking on walkie talkies, helping each other find tigers.
About 11:00 am, we came into a group of ten or more of the little guide vehicles. Then four elephants and their mahouts came strolling down the road. One vehicle at a time, the tourist climbed aboard the elephants, left for maybe ten minutes, returning to switch out people, only to leave again.
This is where the language barrier comes into play. There is lots of talking, but the five of us had no clue what was happening. Were we going to get to ride an elephant? Was it just a nice stroll for ten minutes through the jungle? We sat quietly, waiting for instructions.
Finally, the three of us in our jeepster were instructed to climb aboard the largest of the four elephants (see the photo of me climbing on first). This was a massive animal. Each elephant had a platform strapped to their backs where up to six could sit. The mahout uses his feet to steer the gentle giant as well as some voice commands. This included ripping down branches using the animal’s trunk which might hurt us. It was amazing to watch the interaction between mahout and elephant.
Well, within a few minutes, the walkie goes crazy. My Indian friend told us they had lost track of the tigers we were to see. Long story short, our elephant ride lasted over forty-five minutes as it took us over twenty minutes just to find the first tiger. The sleeping tiger (see the picture) opened his eyes, saw the elephant, and went straight back to sleep. You see, elephants and tigers are NOT enemies in the wild. The elephant took us to within fifty feet or so of the sleeping tiger. WOW!
This was just the morning hunt. After lunch and a nap, followed by tea (I LOVE that part of India!), back out we went in search of more tigers. After two hours, we finally found two tigers just minutes before we had to end our adventure. This would be brief but very memorable.
The walkie started going off and our driver was driving fast when he hit the brakes hard and we slid to a stop next to another jeep. To our left were two tigers moving slowly through the jungle. One stopped and we stayed there a short time. Then the driver started the machine, and slammed it into gear. We moved some two hundred feet when he slammed the brakes again.
A tiger stepped out of the jungle and sat down and just looked at us from only maybe THIRTY feet away! There was nothing between me, who was hanging partially out of the jeep, and the wild tiger but air. The tiger laid down, relaxed, and looks RIGHT AT ME! The picture makes this all too clear. The close-up is one of my favorite pictures I have ever taken in my life.
Then some imaginary whistle blew, like in a factory whistle marking the end of a shift, and we roared off to the resort. Adventure over but impossible to forget.
As I am reliving this, my heart raced a bit and tears of joy came to my eyes. God has been very good to this old preacher. Thanks for reading this memory, neighbor. Look me up if you want more details. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.