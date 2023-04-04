Kenneth Daye Truett Sr, 80, of Patterson, passed away on March 9, 2023.
Kenneth was born on October 5, 1942, to Daye and Evelyn Truett in Turlock, Ca. Kenneth graduated from Patterson High school in 1960. In 1959, Kenneth met Betty Kazda at the swimming pool in Patterson. Kenneth and Betty got married in 1960 and had 2 children, Kenneth Jr., and Geneva. Kenneth worked as an automotive mechanist at Greer Auto Parts for 24 years. In 2007, Kenneth retired and spent his time working on cars and woodworking.
Kenneth was predeceased by his mother and father Daye and Evelyn and his daughter Geneva. Kenneth is survived by his wife Betty, his son and daughter in law Kenneth and Elizabeth Truett, his granddaughters Lisa Marie and Amanda Truett, and his grandson William Samarripa.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00, Wednesday, April 19th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Hillview Funeral Chapels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.