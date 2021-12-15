Kenny of Modesto passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021. He lived in Modesto most of his life, but soon made Patterson his home.
Kenny is survived by 1 brother Loel Banta of San Diego, nephew Kevin Banta and niece Jennifer Banta. He is preceded in death by his parents Loel Sr. and Pearl Banta.
He will be missed especially by his neighbor/friends Maria Tovar and Robert Juarez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.