Khan faces additional charges, remains in custody

Zaid “Zedrick” Khan, the City of Patterson write-in mayoral candidate, was arrested and re-booked into Stanislaus County jail on charges of false impersonation of another person, stalking, and electronic cyber harassment according to information released by Patterson Police Services.
Khan’s political campaign began in early spring with email blasts, political signs in prohibited locations, and street corner speeches aided by a voice amplification device.
Initially, his campaign efforts suggested a marked inexperience in local civics with campaign promises that spanned from “10,000 high-paying tech jobs” and “a new hospital in six months” to the “world’s largest solar desalination plant” backed by the alleged support of Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Khan’s promises to the community quickly devolved into online harassment and bullying of city staff, and an online smear campaign against sitting elected officials and city council candidates.
Khan utilized various social media platforms, as well as mass emails to make claims of internal corruption at Patterson City Hall, and allegations of criminal and ethical misconduct against Dennis McCord, Dominic Farinha, Mike Clauzel and others.
Among the many claims, Khan alleged that McCord, Farinha, and Clauzel were stalking him, destroying his campaign signs, and had hired others to follow him to induce fear.
He also claimed that Patterson City Clerk Aracely Alegre withdrew his application for nomination without his permission. Emails obtained by the Irrigator from Khan, show that Alegre emailed Khan on Aug. 12, in advance of the nomination deadline, to inform him that he did not meet the signature requirement. Khan was certified as a write-in candidate on Sep. 27 after filing a Supplemental Nomination Paper.
Khan appeared to singularly target Clauzel more consistently by late August. On Sept. 8, Clauzel received a direct message from Instagram user Zedrick Khan. The message included a link to an article published Aug. 20 on www.complaintsboard.com. The profile user, “Sheriffs Office of San Francisco” published a review titled, “Michael Clauzel - Fired from active duty dishonest officer.” The review states, “Michael Cluazel is a lying piece of [censored] racist towards blacks and Hispanics don’t VOTE for him as a Mayor”. The same user made repeated posts of similar content.
Due to continued online harassment, Clauzel filed a police report against Khan on Sept. 26.
According to the information released by PPS, After Clauzel filed the report, Khan posted a video depicting a screenshot of a text message on the social media app, Likee. The text message shared by Khan claimed to have been authored by Michael Clauzel, included racial slurs, and threatened to kill and mutilate Khan if he did not leave town.
On Sept. 28, Khan posted on various social media apps that a judge had granted a civil harassment restraining order against Clauzel in response to the threatening text message. The restraining order was filed in Alameda County.
As part of the investigation, a search warrant was authorized to obtain subscriber information from the phone number application Khan received the threatening text message. Through IP address logs, detectives were able to determine that the threatening text message came from within Khan’s household.
As a result, Khan was arrested and rebooked at the Stanislaus County jail.
In addition to the most recent charges, PPS released further information regarding the domestic violence charges for which Khan has remained in custody since Oct. 27.
Khan’s girlfriend (name withheld) alleges she attempted to serve the restraining order to Clauzel on Sept. 29. This caused an altercation between she and Khan that led to his arrest for felony charges of criminal threat, corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon related to an incidence of domestic violence.
The victim in that incident also reported to police that Khan was responsible for stealing political candidate signs.
Khan was denied bail on the domestic violence charges and is awaiting a mental competency hearing scheduled Dec. 9. He has an early case management hearing scheduled on Nov. 23 for the charges related to his November arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.