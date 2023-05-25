Kid’s Zone fun for all ages

The Fiesta’s youngest attendees can make memories that will last a lifetime at the Kid’s Zone. Fiesta Board Member Jessica Essex says a popular ride that’s been absent in year’s past is coming back.
“We’re going to have pony rides, which is always a big hit,” said Essex. “Other favorite carnival rides will be there as well like: Mind Winder, Ferris Wheel, Giant Slide, Sizzler and Bungee Jumping .”
Long time Fiesta goers may recall that the larger rides for the Kid’s Zone were usually arranged along North 3rd Street, but this year they were moved to North Del Puerto, closer to the other activity in North Park. Essex says it will be wonderful to see the excitement that these rides bring to children.
“They’re going to remember going there with their little group of friends and getting to run around,” she said. “Through a child’s eyes, the Kid’s Zone is practically magical.”
The Kids Zone requires tickets to be purchased for the rides.
