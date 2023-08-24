Air

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is holding a Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar Contest for K-12 grade students. Deadline for entries is Friday, September 29. Those selected will be a part of a bilingual calendar, showing how individuals can help improve the air and quality of life for all Valley residents. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including gift cards and printed calendars for distribution. Artwork should be in landscape orientation, in color, produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, pencil or computer-graphics and contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: “Switch to an electric lawn mower,” and “Be cool and carpool when going to school.” Artists need to include their name, address, phone number, e-mail, age, grade, and school, on the back of the entry and mail it flat, not folded, or stapled, to 2023 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. For questions, email public.education@valleyair.org or call (209) 557-6400.

