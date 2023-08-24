The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is holding a Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar Contest for K-12 grade students. Deadline for entries is Friday, September 29. Those selected will be a part of a bilingual calendar, showing how individuals can help improve the air and quality of life for all Valley residents. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including gift cards and printed calendars for distribution. Artwork should be in landscape orientation, in color, produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, pencil or computer-graphics and contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: “Switch to an electric lawn mower,” and “Be cool and carpool when going to school.” Artists need to include their name, address, phone number, e-mail, age, grade, and school, on the back of the entry and mail it flat, not folded, or stapled, to 2023 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. For questions, email public.education@valleyair.org or call (209) 557-6400.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grocery Outlet opens it doors in Patterson
- Carolyn Ann Messer: February 17, 1934 – August 16, 2023
- Police Log
- Bonnie L. Moore: February 18, 1931 – June 26, 2023
- Fatal Accident Closes Las Palmas for Hours
- Antonio Baeza Zavala: December 19, 1937 – August 19, 2023
- Animal services rolls out new program
- Patterson redesigning city website
- Letter to the editor
- Touched by God
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.