More than 20 children set up a roadside market along Lemon Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 6.
An assortment of produce, homemade cookies, flowers, and eggs was available for purchase.
The idea was manifested and executed by the kids with support from their parents.
Utilizing their own family gardens and farms, and one mom’s baking skills, the children set up an impressive display that was filled with excitement and knowledge.
Twelve-year-old Noah Stel was selling his first harvest of jalapenos, grown on plants another child had seeded on her own.
There isn’t a set schedule for future markets, but a flyer will be posted to the local Facebook Neighborhood groups if one is to be held.
