Opening May of 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic, L&L Hawaiian Barbeque has persevered in serving its classic “Plate Lunches,” which include recipes from: Japan, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Korea and New England.
The owner, Andy was washing dishes when he took time to speak with the Irrigator. He considers himself a jack of all trades as he does a little bit of everything from cooking, cleaning to hosting, and filling orders.
Andy says his most popular dish is the Barbeque Chicken, which is a grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in a tangy, Hawaii-inspired barbeque sauce. The next most popular dish is the Chicken Katsu, which consists of tender pieces of deep-fried boneless chicken and served with a side of piquant katsu sauce.
Each dish is served with two servings of rice (white or brown) and a serving of macaroni salad.
The Patterson location is at 1010 W Las Palmas Ave., and currently has a 4.5 rating on Google, which Andy looks to maintain as a priority in customer satisfaction and food quality is extremely important to him.
“We’re doing pretty good as far as how customers accept us,” said Andy. “For a small town like this, I think we are doing pretty good.”
L&L Hawaiian Barbeque is open from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm 7-days a week. Their phone number is (209) 894-7088 and their menu can be found online at: www.hawaiinbarbeque.com
