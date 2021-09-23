Patterson girls’ tennis team stays undefeated with wins over Livingston (8-1) September 16 and on the road against Buhach Colony (6-3) on September 21.
Singles Matches v. Livingston
Carolina Herrera vs. April R. 6-1, 6-1
Shantell Nzoule vs. Gabby T. 6-1, 6-1
Evelyn Mata vs. Simi K. 6-2, 6-2
Leanna Nzoule vs. Celeste S. 6-2, 6-3
Krystal Galvez vs. Isa C. 6-1, 6-2
Yasmine Lewis vs. Ria B. 6-0, 6-2
Doubles v. Livingston
Hannah Carter & Kaelyn Tongson vs. Judith C. & Mariah D. 6-1, 6-1
Joyce Mulumba & Janet Rodriguez vs. Stephanie M. & Alex M. 3-6, 7-5, 10-12
Griselle Gutierrez & Destiny Ibarra vs. Yari C. & Nayeli M. 6-0, 6-0
Singles Matches v. Buhach Colony
Carolina Herrera vs. Leah Chapman 6-1, 6-3
Shantell Nzoule vs. Leigh Ballesil 6-4, 6-3
Evelyn Mata vs. Anani Fuentes 4-6, 5-7
Leanna Nzoule vs. Anny Cisneros 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
Krystal Galvez vs. Julie Bracomentes 6-1, 6-1
Yasmine Lewis vs. Shayndel Cabral 6-0, 6-1
Doubles v. Buhach
Hannah Carter & Kaelyn Tongson vs. Emily Lopez & Abby Plascencid 6-3, 6-2
Joyce Mulumba & Mayra Triana vs. Emma Cortez & Jazmin Caspia 3-6, 6-7
Griselle Gutierrez & Janet Rodriguez vs. Alexis Xiong & Serena Sahota 6-2, 7-5
Carolina Herrera has not dropped a single set this season.
