Lady Tigers; losing volleyball season ends against El Capitan

Patterson girls’ volleyball season came to an end last Thursday in a 3-0 lost to El Capitan, as the Tigers honored their seniors.
“They mean a ton to the program, it was a privilege to get to coach this group since their sophomore year, and they come with bright smiles every single day and we’re losing some key players, skill wise [Ciera Cozart and Emma Medina], we’ll have some holes, but we’ll be able to fill them,” said head coach Caleb Moore.
After El Capitan handedly won the first set 25-11, Patterson found a rhythm on offense and defense to make the second set much tighter. The Tigers were on the verge of winning the set due to their excellent defense and constant energy until their momentum was stopped by an El Capitan timeout. The timeout would break Patterson’s rhythm and lead to the Gauchos closing the set 25-23, then dominating the final set 25-9, officially ending the Tigers season.
“They [El Capitan] just started tipping. After that first set, they didn’t swing on one ball, they were getting shutdown by Makelia [Taafau] or they were going out. I was surprised the first-place team in conference would resort to tipping,” said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.