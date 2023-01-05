Several residents noticed a large police presence on Las Palmas Avenue near Chestnut Avenue on Sat., Dec. 31. The activity was related to a report of an assault.
The report came in around 10 a.m. that a male subject had hit another man with a golf club.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim was on the ground and bleeding from his head.
The responsible subject, 45-year-old Jose Guadalupe Aispuro was located in a building on the property. Deputies made PA announcements to which Aispuro responded.
Aispuro was taken into custody and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.
The victim did not suffer major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.
