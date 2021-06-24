Las Palmas overlay project update

Areas of Las Palmas Avenue were closed again earlier this week as workers dug up sections of road that were especially worn, bringing in new pavement to repair the areas. The road was closed in sections from Highway 33 to Hartley Street over three days, June 21-23.
The construction is part of the Las Palmas Overlay project, a program that “encourages recycling and reduces waste by requiring Grantees to utilize California generated recycled tire waste materials in the form of Rubberized Asphalt Concrete Hot-Mix or Rubberized Chip Seal,” according to the city website. It is funded by the Rubberized Pavement Grant from the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
The project’s goal is to replace certain severe pavement with recycled, rubberized asphalt, while making smaller improvements along the way. These include installing new sewer manholes, replacing fire hydrants, and refurbishing some curb ramps and sidewalks.
A similar closure happened May 19-May 28 where the intersection of Weber Avenue and Las Palmas Avenue was closed to through traffic.
Eventually the entirety of Las Palmas will be overlayed with the recycled pavement, but there is currently no timeline for this. More details will be coming soon.
If you have any concerns or additional questions, the Department of Engineering can be contacted at (209) 895-8033.
