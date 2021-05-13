Patterson residents may have experienced a detour at the intersection of Las Palmas Avenue at Highway 33 on Monday, May 10.
The closure of Las Palmas Avenue extended from First Street to Highway 33, temporarily redirecting the main artery of traffic flow.
Supervisor Monty Tomlinson of United Pavement Maintenance explained that they excavated a strip along the road to transfer water service from an older four inch pipe to an eight inch pipe. The improvement provides better water pressure to houses east of the railroad crossing.
The construction is a part of the Las Palmas Overlay Project, funded by a grant from the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. The department is running a program that encourages recycling and waste reduction by using tire waste materials in a Rubberized Asphalt Concrete Hot-Mix to re-pave dilapidated roads.
Similar small improvements will continue for the duration of the project, such as revamping some curb ramps and crosswalks, installing new sewer manholes, and replacing fire hydrants and existing water sources.
After excavating and replacing any road with severe conditions, the entire section of Las Palmas from Highway 33 to the east limit of the city, a linear 3,200 feet, will be repaved in the coming weeks.
