Las Palmas teacher surprised with full-ride scholarship

When Las Palmas Elementary school teacher Gabriela Jones was called for a mandatory meeting during the last week of school before winter break, she thought that maybe they were going to play some games with staff before leaving for the holidays, and they did. Staff played games and won Starbucks gift cards. She played games too, but instead of a gift card, she received a full-ride scholarship from the University of Arizona Global Campus in partnership with the No Excuses University program.
“It was a surprise. She had no idea,” said Associate Director of Academic Engagement at the University of Arizona Global Campus, Allison Rief.
For the ninth year in a row, Rief has traveled to award scholarships to one teacher in the nation that is part of the “No Excuses University” program, which believes every child deserves the opportunity to be educated in a way that prepares them for college. It just so happens to be that PJUSD is part of that program, and the one teacher in the United States that was picked for the scholarship was Mrs. Gabriela Jones at Las Palmas.
“We always have a very healthy amount of amazing applications to review,” said Rief. “Which makes choosing the scholarship winners very difficult.”
Regardless of the difficulty, Gabriela Jones was the unanimous number one pick for No Excuses University and the University of Arizona Global Campus.
“We are so very excited to have her earn her degree with us.”
Rief arranged for a “hot potato” style game where staff members unwrapped layers of a gift to find Starbucks gift cards. However, the last layer included a congratulatory scholarship message and that was reserved for Gabriela.
“The last layer on the present was a framed scholarship presentation certificate saying her name and that she was the recipient of the scholarship,” said Rief. “We made our way around the room stopping whenever the music stopped and unwrapped one layer at a time. We knew the last layer would stop with Gabriela. [When she opened it] her face dropped.”
Gabriela Jones, who is originally from Mexico, came to the United States when she was four years old. The daughter of migrant workers, Gabriela was always moving around the Central Valley. Now, Gabriela is married and has a son in sixth grade and a daughter in third. She has been teaching second grade at Las Palmas for nine years and is still in shock at having been awarded a scholarship to pursue her Master’s in Education.
“I’ve been wanting to get my master’s for over ten years,” said Gabriela. “When the opportunity came up I just thought, ‘there’s no way I’m gonna get it,’ but I still went ahead and applied. I prayed about it. I went to my prayer group and said, ‘if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, it’s ok and I’ll apply again next year.”
Gabriela plans to use her scholarship to not only sharpen her own skills, but to learn new ones as well.
“My goal since the first day I stepped foot in my classroom has been to improve my craft. We are in a classroom every day, five days a week and we don’t have anyone in our classroom telling us how to improve. I want to improve. I need to do good by my students and I want to improve lessons and reach as many students as I can. I want to look at my own teaching practices and innovate. If there is something that I’m doing that I might be doing wrong, I want to eliminate it and make room for strategies that work to get students to read and to write and to add and subtract.”
Gabriela Jones will pursue her Master of Education with an emphasis on Early Childhood Development starting January 31. Still in shock, Gabriela looks forward to starting her classes.
“I did not expect any of this. Everything happened so fast. I am so excited and so nervous. This really matters to me.”
