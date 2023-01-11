On December 20, Laurie Harrison died in her Nevada City home, with her husband and children by her side. She was 77. Laurie’s humor, curiosity and intelligence; her creativity and appreciation for art and nature; and her enveloping love will live on through her children, grandchildren, and countless others she touched.
Daughter of Doris and Lawrence Harrison, Laurie was both a fourth-generation Californian and a granddaughter of British immigrants. She grew up in Patterson in the heart of California’s Central Valley, with siblings William and Adele, whose friendships she treasured across her lifetime.
Laurie loved learning, earning a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, where she studied psychology and art history, and a master’s degree from UC Berkeley. As an educational researcher at the American Institutes for Research (AIR) in Palo Alto, and later with the California Community Colleges, Laurie worked to expand educational access and career opportunities for underrepresented groups. She was also deeply involved in her children’s schools.
She met Charles Dayton in 1973 while at AIR, and their life-long story began. They bought a house in the redwoods of Woodside, where they were married in 1978. In 1980 they welcomed daughter Elizabeth, and in 1984 son William. That year they moved to Nevada City, where they spent the next thirty-eight years, a life filled with family and close friendships.
Laurie delighted in travel. At the age of sixteen she spent a year in New Zealand with the American Field Service. While at Stanford she spent six months studying overseas in Stuttgart, Germany. Early in their relationship she and Charlie embarked on a six-month journey throughout Europe, and across their lives they visited over fifty of America’s National Parks and over fifty countries across six continents. Their family joined them on many of these adventures, including Elizabeth’s husband Steve, daughter Caroline (9), and son Anderson (5); and Will’s wife Steph and son Owen (1).
Laurie felt at one with nature, and asked that her ashes be spread among aspens, which thrive across generations by continuously re-growing from their interconnected roots. The family will be honoring her life with small celebrations among loved ones. Donations are welcomed to The North Star House Historic Conservancy (thenorthstarhouse.org), where Laurie’s passion for architecture and history led her to be deeply involved in its restoration.
