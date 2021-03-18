LeeRoy Carralez, 81 of Patterson passed away Monday, March 8th.
Mr. Carralez was born in Robstown, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for 34 years. He was a forklift operator for thirty years at General Motors/NUMMI. He was a Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Mr. Carralez is survived by his son, Cary Carralez; daughters, Cynthia Carralez, Cheri Johnson, Cheryl McGowen and Maria Elena Carralez; brothers,
Johnny, Daniel, Hisidro, Jr. and Joe; sisters, Dee and Martha; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Charlie. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Isabel.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, March 25th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment will be private.
