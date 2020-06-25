Leila Kirchoff passed away on June 11, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting victim rescued in Del Puerto Canyon
- Planning Commission approves site plans for Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
- Boat retrieval on Old Las Palmas
- Patterson Police Services Chief Nuno on administrative leave
- Police log from June 9 through June 15, 2020
- Gov. Newsom issues statewide order requiring masks to be worn
- UPDATE: Deceased confirmed as Felix Mapanda
- Candlelight vigil held for Felix Mapanda Jr.
- Patterson Farmers Market is open for business
- Volunteer firefighter suspended
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.