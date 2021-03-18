Lena Loretta Ferrucci, 95, of Carmel, California passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at Valley Comfort Care Assisted Living in Modesto.
Lena was born August 11th, 1925 in Tracy, California, and she grew up in the Patterson area. She graduated from Patterson Union High School in 1943, and remained a resident of Stanislaus County (Westley) until 1979. It was here that she raised her family. She was an avid golfer, she enjoyed playing bridge, and she was involved in many other activities that made her a beloved member of her community.
From 1979 until 1992 she resided in Danville, California where she was a favorite in her neighborhood. If she was out tending to her yard, she always had a smile and kind word for the neighbor passing by. She always had a fully stocked cookie jar which made her favorite of the neighborhood children too.
From 1992 until a few years before her passing, she resided in Carmel, and she was again, quickly adored by everyone whose path she crossed. Whether at Starbucks enjoying her afternoon latte or one of her favorite lunch spots, she was the sweet, adorable lady everyone loved to see walk in the door.
Lena loved to cook. She filled many recipe books with various family favorites, noting each family member's favorite dish. Her beloved chocolate chip cookies kept three generations of hands reaching in the cookie jar.
Lena was also a person of deep faith. She regularly attended Catholic mass throughout her life, and shared her love of Jesus with her family.
Above all, Lena's proudest accomplishment was her family, all of whom she loved and adored. Four children, ten grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren strong. She celebrated their milestones, felt the happiness in their joys, and felt pain in their sadness. And although her constant, enduring presence will be missed beyond measure, her family knows, as she did, that love lives on. She will forever live in the hearts and memories of everyone, family and friends alike, whose lives she touched.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Lena and Henry, her sisters, Bernice and Carolyn, her brother Henry Jr., her niece Jill Delphia McCune, and daughter in law, Diane Correia, her first husband and father of her children, Henry Correia, second husband George Friedrich, and third husband, Ray Ferrucci.
She is survived by her four children, Ronald (Sandy) Correia of Firebaugh, Gary (Peggy) Correia of Sacramento, Kathryn Burkhardt of Carmel, and Kenneth (Barbara) Correia of Patterson; Sister-in-law Maragret Castro, niece, Cathy (Matt) Ullrickson, nephews Jeff and Kent Delphia, niece Diana (Roy) Haile and nephew Don Grischott, ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
An abbreviated rosary and mass is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 10am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Patterson. Burial will follow immediately after at Patterson District Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Comfort Care Assisted Living in Modesto for the care Lena received during her time there and the kindness shown to her and the rest of our family.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
