As always I will begin with a scripture. Scriptures are the bases on which things can be built. The scripture is this; “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.” Shining the good light that lies within us is always in order. With so much negativity happening and being advertised all around us, I think people are just looking for some good news.
Imagine when the world was lying in darkness just before the well anticipated arrival of the new born baby Jesus. If ever there was a time when people needed comfort it was in that time.
Fast forward two thousand years later to the day we live in today, conflict, hatred, anger, frustration, opposition, I could go on and on and on and on. If ever we needed the Master to move in and help us, it’s now. If ever we needed someone who has all the answers it’s now. If ever we needed someone to just say, “I love you,” it’s now.
I enjoy thinking of that one kind person in my life, someone I looked to, someone I respected, someone who loved me. Just to hear them say, “Everything is going to be ok.” Then I would just pause for a moment…and say, “Yeah, everything is going to be ok.”
Let your light shine, and remember, everything is going to be ok.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
