What happened to the names in the police logs? All my life I was able to open the blotter and find out who in the city to stay away from, that’s what police logs are for, to protect the community. Now it just reads as a mystery fiction, who knows who the bad guys are, this is public information… any encounter the police have should be free for us to examine and share.
End the anonymity, it’s making the streets unsafe, quit protecting criminals.
Guy Fawkes Mulder
