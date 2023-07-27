I was not surprised to read the headline from last week's paper concerning two former PUSD employees. Over the past year, I have been scanning the warrants from the school district presented in each board meeting agenda and asking questions about the spending being presented to the board each month. It seems like I am the only citizen asking these questions. And I have to wonder why.
As citizens of Patterson, we need to do a better job of holding our elected representatives accountable. If the members of the school board are not going to do their job, then we need to find new people to replace them. But if we are not doing our job as citizens of our town, then we need to do a better job of making sure they are doing their job.
At the last school board meeting, I was the only private citizen in the audience, and I do not have children attending the schools in Patterson. I am asking all of you in our community to think about your role in our local government. We each need to do our part.
-Yvonne Reynolds
