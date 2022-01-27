Contacting your elected representatives
Are you aware that as a citizen of the United States you are able to contact your elected representatives and voice your opinion on any legislation that comes before them? Currently there is a bill that has been introduced into our State Senate that would allow children as young as 12 to make medical decision for themselves. Senate Bill 866 needs to be stopped in the State Senate. You can call Senator Anna Caballero's office and let her know your position on this bill. The phone number for her capitol office is (916) 651-4012. A phone call to your legislator is an easy one. You can just call, give them your name, let them know the bill you are calling about, and let them know if you support it or if you are against it. If you take the time to vote in an election, you can take the next step and call your elected representatives to give them your voice on how to vote for important bills that come across their desk.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
Location of planned 5G tower
Dear Editor,
My family and I moved here in 1987 because of affordable homes. We have watched the City of Patterson grow. I have prayed for the City Council and planner to make sound decisions it's going to be the place to be. In the January 13 Patterson Irrigator newspaper on the front page," City proposes 5G cell tower in Centennial Park" my spirit went NO! I was listening to news where airlines are afraid to fly because of 5G and may affect planes flying. I pray that if we get such a tower, research has been done as far as radiation and if it will affect the Motorola Solutions LTE towers used by school as well as the citizens of Patterson. AT&T big name, yes but it would be the wrong location. A palm tree to disguise or bell tower don't stop what those towers generate. I see we have a palm tree on Baldwin and others springing up. If this city has to have one put it out of residential area as far out as possible. Wake up citizens and commuters read the Patterson Irrigator to keep up with what's going on in this beautiful city. Keep in mind, City Council and Planners, sound decisions, and the safety of our community well being. Love this City
Rebecca Cain
Patterson
Politician photo prop
On the front page of the Irrigator recently I noticed a picture of Mayor McCord standing confidently in front of an American flag. In a way I was amused but also saddened by this. I grow tired of pictures of politicians standing in front of American flags. Do they really think we are mindless enough to be swayed by this obvious tactic? Perhaps.
In a few months we will be getting flyers in the mail featuring colored photos of politicians shaking hands with smiling farmers, contrasted with black-and-white photos of their scowling opponents. Almost reminds me of those before-and-after weight loss ads we used to see in magazines. I can hardly wait.
I suppose these images are supposed to make us feel good about our elected officials, to help perpetuate the comforting fairytale that they are public servants working on our behalf. It is time for us to grow out of that fairytale and see them not as saints but as real people — some good, but many not-so-good, and all influenced by self-interest. That’s reality.
Jan Zentler
Patterson
