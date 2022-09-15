Chief Deputy endorses Michael Clauzel
I am a retired Chief Deputy of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. I was a law enforcement professional for over 30 years. I have known Michael Clauzel for over 10 years.
Mike is an intelligent, reliable and dedicated public servant. Mike’s core values are faith, family and love of country.
Mike was the Executive Officer and Training Coordinator for the Field Operations Division under my command. We met many challenges together during our tenure. He regularly assisted me with the budget, staffing, training and community relations. During this time period there were several national and local incidents in which trust between the community and law enforcement had broken down. Mike was integral part of rebuilding the trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the community we served. His communications skills are of the highest caliber.
Mike’s experience as a small business owner gives him unique insight into the struggles of the family businessman or businesswoman.
Michael Clauzel will make an excellent Mayor for the city of Patterson. I fully endorse his candidacy.
Kenneth Ferrigno
Santa Rosa
In Support of Mike Clauzel for Mayor
I am writing to share my strong support of my friend and colleague Mike Clauzel for Mayor of Patterson.
I believe it is important for the citizens of Patterson to know the strong character Mike possess and the hard work ethic he would bring to the job.
I have known and worked with Mike for 15 years. He is a strong leader in our sheriff’s office and is often utilized to train other Deputies.
He was promoted to Sergeant and has worked extensively with our Field Services Division and has been an integral part of keeping citizens safe on the streets of San Francisco.
As a Captain, I have not only worked with Mike on projects, I have also been his supervisor on several occasions. His level of professionalism, dedication and calm demeanor is unmatched by others.
Mike is a family man, with strong faith, and has made Patterson his home, since before we became friends.
Mike has often told me how much he cares for Patterson, is raising his children there, and how he wants to work to improve the city on many levels.
I was pleasantly surprised to hear Mike is running for Mayor and I fully support and endorse his campaign.
I urge all residents of Patterson to meet Mike. I know that when you do, you will be as impressed with him as I am.
Although some will say I do not live in Patterson, that is true. However, I would be totally remiss if I didn’t share with all of you the caliber of man you having running to be your Mayor.
God bless Patterson and GO MIKE.
Captain Stephen Tilton
San Francisco Sheriff’s Office
