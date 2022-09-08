Water quality a voting concern
In June, I spoke at a city council meeting during the water rate increase hearing to express my concern for the level of hexavalent chromium (chromium 6) present in our water. I cited the city’s Consumer Confidence Report that they had published in this very paper. I addressed the multiple violations and was treated so poorly by city employees and our council.
Our Vice-Mayor, who is running for mayor this November told those of us who spoke out against the water issues like chromium 6 and the level of hardness “If you don’t like it, adapt with drinking water or, perhaps Patterson may not be your ideal place to live.”
At a city council meeting in July, the city informed the public they would host a water workshop/informational meeting. I asked repeatedly at meetings and via email for a date for that event. I was told sometime mid-September. I have been checking the city’s website frequently for an update or flyer and nothing is available. I was hoping to ask at the September 6th council meeting but it was canceled due to scheduling conflicts even though the meetings are always on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month. The community wants answers and change when it comes to our water.
Our current council, outside of Council Member Alves, could not care any less about improving our water or helping the community get answers. I am so thankful that we have an election coming up and that we have three amazing candidates running against three current councilmembers. I have recently met Jessica Romero and Carlos Roque who are running for District B and D and I have known Michael Clauzel for a couple of years. I am hopeful they will be the change we need to address our water issues.
Kandace Weyhrauch
Patterson
Support for District D candidate
District D has an opportunity to elect a sure leader on the Patterson city Council on November 8th. Carlos Roque is a successful businessman. He is a local family man who was raised in Patterson. He has a history in our city.
Patterson must look to the future in growth, housing and health issues. Ask yourself what has the current city council done to make your life better?
Keeping the status quo is not working – as a past mayor for ten years I see our beautiful city falling into disarray. Electing Carlos Roque will build our city back where we can be proud to say we are from Patterson.
I personally know the three current council members funning for office. Nice people, but they are not leading the city forward. It’s known they are not looking out for the citizens they represent.
I never worry about who will be offended as I tell the truth. I worry about who will be misled, deceived, and destroyed if I don’t.
Vote for Carlos Roque, he will make a difference in your life.
Pat Maisetti
Patterson
Assistant Sheriff endorses Clauzel
I am the Assistant Sheriff for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. I have known Clauzel for approximately 18 months. I endorse Michael Clauzel for mayor. Clauzel is an honest, reliable, straight-forward person of integrity. He demonstrates integrity at work by ensuring his job duties are performed with excellence.
Clauzel is a man of faith and exhibits his faith core values while at work. He is fair, compassionate, and empathetic to those he serves in the community.
He understands the term public servant. As a law enforcement officer, he has taken an oath to protect and serve and puts his life on the line every time he puts on his uniform.
Clauzel will make an excellence mayor for the city of Patterson.
Tanzanika Carter
Oakland
