Border crisis
There is no current solution to solve the border crisis, but I think I have a solution.
First, some guidelines. We must respect the consent of the governed. This means we must find a solution that abides the same laws American citizens also have to follow. We cannot compromise national security and public safety. Becoming a citizen means becoming an American. Our lawmakers must respect the rule of law and immigration is no exception. We must and can address this issue in a manner that is fair, responsible, humane, and prudent.
The current policy to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States, one must obtain a Green Card. Most immigrants will do so through employment (Aliens with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics; outstanding professors and researchers; or certain multinational managers and executives. Aliens who are members of the professions holding advanced degrees or who have exceptional ability (including requests for national interest waivers). Skilled workers, professionals, or other workers.), through family sponsorship, or by being an immediate relative of a US citizen, the latter being most common among Mexican immigrants.
I think we should introduce an exception specifically to obtaining a Green Card through employment. Introduce a 90-day grace period to find employment, immigrants are provided with subsidized housing, (9.7% of homes in the U.S. are vacant, can be used as homes for immigrants) If they can prove employment to the IRS within 90 days, they receive a Green Card and are allowed to remain in the subsidized home for 1 year. After 1 year they will be evicted unless they can prove they are eligible to pay rent and keep up with the integrity of the home.
Ryan Leonard
Patterson
Mayor absent at local events
I cannot believe I am raising my daughters in a city being “led” by a man who is banned from district school sites and has been missing in action from every public event for the last 8 months.
We should have someone leading our city that is full of integrity and moral convictions. We should have someone leading our city who can and will attend events happening around town.
Our mayor, who is a veteran, has now missed both the Veteran’s Day Event in November and the Memorial Day Event in May. He did not join his fellow council members in the Apricot Fiesta Parade and no one I know even saw him in attendance that weekend. He did not attend the wonderful Love Patterson event in April, although he may try to blame that on him being banned from attending 5 of the 10 beautification events because they took place on campuses throughout Patterson. That also must be why he did not attend the beautiful ribbon cutting ceremony this week put on by PJUSD for their new science and theater buildings. Countless important events have been happening in Patterson over the course of the last 8 months and our mayor has not been present at them, except for City Council meetings. That is wrong.
Patterson deserves better than what we have been given this year by our elected officials and I am continuing to ask for accountability from all of them and a resignation from our mayor.
Kandace Weyhrauch
Patterson
Letter to the community
In Thursday's (May 26, 2022) issue of the Irrigator, I saw the new goal posts and sign for the soccer field with my daughter Maddy's name so beautifully presented.
On behalf of our family I want to thank the people of Patterson for remembering our Maddy (Houk). We miss her very much. She loved Patterson and working for the Irrigator. She made Patterson her home and we are touched by the many tributes to her.
Helen De Palma and family
Fuel cost, taxes and scarcity
Gas prices in the United States are at a record high and there are a few particular reasons for this crisis. All around the country prices are over $4 per gallon. For all of us in California, prices are tipping at $5.50 and in major cities over $6. This has had a devastating effect on the people of the US.
How can we pay more for gas if our wages haven’t gone up? It is even increasing the prices of food and goods. More money is being spend on transporting the goods because of gas prices, so the prices of goods have to go up to prevent companies from going under. Another reason for this is the scarcity of fuel. It seems like it will never end but there may be a possible solution.
Even if we in California are paying $6 a gallon for gas, there’s a way to get out of it. If a temporary windfall tax was implemented on large oil companies, it would bring in tens of billions of dollars to offset the fuel cost for families. An example of this could be direct payment to taxpayers. As the fuel prices change, the tax would fluctuate until the prices are back to normal. Once the economy has stabilized and fuel prices are back to normal, Congress could then remove the windfall tax on the oil companies. This, however, would not solve the supply and demand fuel shortage that our country has been dealing with for years. If we want to address this issue, then we all have to work together to solve it. Voting on a windfall tax bill could be the solution to this national problem. Yet, we still have to deal with the lack of fuel resources we have.
Jesus Valle Acosta
Patterson
Technology in education
As heard from students and parents, working on online assignments is headache-inducing. The reason? It would be the constant freezes and delays with operating on Chromebooks. This was certainly evident during distance learning, with frequent complaints of crashes and meetings not working. The majority agrees that Chromebooks contain more issues than one can mention.
Slowdowns may take roughly 1-3 seconds when a key is pressed on school-provided Chromebooks. This would mean constant delays in typing. If freezes occur, it will take 5-30 seconds to work once more. If it crashes, it wastes more time, having to log in once more, along with reloading tabs. Due to the growth of snappy technology, people have gotten more impatient with tasks. With Chromebook delays, impatient students may lean away from doing online work.
A solution may be at least upgrading said technology for high schoolers; more power, more responsibility. Keeping in touch with the present, we may utilize Windows much more efficiently, bringing in more Value and Productivity than Chromebooks. A similarly priced Windows laptop will have more program compatibility and processing capabilities. Another alternative with ‘future-proofing’ is Virtual Reality. A stand-alone VR headset (Oculus Quest 2) costs $300 (an additional $20 for a wireless keyboard and mouse) and provides three adjustable ‘monitors’ in the virtual space, compared to working hunched over with an 11.6-inch screen. It also provides immersive learning, along with virtual training such as Car Parking and Electrical Safety Training. Apart from schooling, mental health may also be addressed with mental awareness programs and environments in the headset. With a Cost-Benefit Analysis, Opportunity Benefits outweigh the Opportunity Costs. If students are to stick with Chromebooks, they may not be able to acquire the technical skills needed for jobs or college.
Joel Zamora
Patterson
