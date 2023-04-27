Letters to the Editor April 27, 2023

Dear Editor,
Many people mistake a common flying insect (called a crane fly) as a giant mosquito, but they actually kill mosquitoes! So don’t panic when you see “mosquito hawks” on your wall or patio – they don’t bite and won’t hurt you. Let’s protect our helpers as they do a great service for us all.
Ron West
Patterson Resident
