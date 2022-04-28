Mayoral recall continues
I would like to inform our community that I had Mayor McCord served with a new recall intention on Monday evening. Although I feel as though a recall is not what is in Patterson’s best interest, I have decided to move forward for a few reasons. The first reason is that McCord has still refused to take accountability for his own actions and resign from his position as our mayor. The second reason is because our city manager and city council have not censured him. Our community has been patiently waiting for them to do so now that McCord has forgone his right to a hearing to defend himself through the school district. He instead chose to resign from his teaching position at Patterson High School. We have given them ample time to censure him and still nothing has been done. The last reason is that of my community. It is time for us to address this situation head on, handle it and leave it all in the past where it belongs. It is time for us to fix the wrongs that so many “leaders” in our community have refused to fix. It is time for Patterson to Recall McCord and move forward as a city and community. I have been contacted by countless community members who have expressed just how much they would like to see our mayor recalled and how much they will support me through this process. I want to personally thank them and the rest of our community for standing up for our children and demanding both integrity and ethics from those who lead us.
Kandace Weyhrauch
Patterson
Crossing guards are city job?
Editor:
I am a lifetime Patterson resident. We are asked to pay more and more for city services.
In the Irrigator on the 21st there was a picture of crossing guards – why is the Patterson City Recreation Department involved in school crossing guards? Should this not be the school’s responsibility? Seems as if we pay school taxes and city taxes.
Kevin Moore
Patterson
More for mental health
Dear Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
My daughter died by suicide. she suffered from depression and the middle school she was did not offer any support. The kids at school knew nothing about mental health and did not show any compassion. on the contrary, bullying just increased. The result was inevitable.
Mental health needs more support. at younger age. NOW!
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Sincerely,
Michelle Reuven
Sunnyvale, CA
