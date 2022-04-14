Residential growth of the past
As it appears, we are facing another surge in residential development in our City. It reminds me of our position back in the early to mid-1990's as a Trustee of the Patterson Unified School District Board.
Negotiations were contentious with the developers and the City of Patterson. With the projected growth we faced it presented a tremendous impact on present school facilities and the need to provide classrooms for the growth. If you remember the results of that growth was not all positive. It created growth issues we really don't want to experience again, such as relocatable classrooms, large class sizes, and year around school.
Here we are again, with growth looming again in our community. I would ask all parties to work together to resolve any timing or funding issues looking at this potential growth. Our community is not just a place to live. We want our community to be attractive to those who move here, and to improve the benefits to those who currently live in our community.
Sincerely,
William D. Hoobler
Former Trustee of PUSD
