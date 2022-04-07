Editor,
“Unmitigated residential growth” is threatening Patterson, said the headline! Fortunately, despite the confusing, incredibly one-sided, 2 page diatribe from the School District, the need to panic is totally unnecessary.
The entire point of the City’s General Plan and extensive EIR is to plan for the inevitable future growth, and identify and mitigate the impacts. The EI contains hundreds of mitigation measures addressing all impacts and services required for growth, including schools, water, sewer, streets, storm water, police, fire, parks, gas, electricity, phone, etc. All those departments and agencies were part of the three year Master Plan/EIR process, all have their mitigation sections and requirements, and all need to do their own part, in cooperation with the City and other.
This is not a usual or necessary problem. Significantly, only the School District is having trouble implementing their agreements with others in the growth process. All the other departments and agencies seem to be able to keep planning, cooperate, and accommodate ongoing and expected growth. School District planning delays or confusion cannot be blamed on the City, developers, General Plan, EIR, or anyone else. Instead of finger pointing or promoting unnecessary or untrue narratives, the District can deal with any current, specific agreements they have made, while also dealing with future growth decisions. Two separate jobs. Population growth won’t wait for any of us. People will have babies, who will grow up and need a place in public schools. And people will move here with children. Any implication that the District can somehow assume control over City growth, future babies or families, or people moving here, is obviously foolishness, so, what is the District’s point or goal?
So, when using loaded words, let’s understand the concept of mitigation and how it relates to city planning and growth. The District’s internal issues with any specific contracts and agreements, have nothing to do with the city’s fully mitigated General Plan. So, the need for mass panic over “unmitigated” future growth is untrue, unnecessary, and uninformed. We just need the truth and good planning.
I am writing as a private citizen, but a professional planner of 45 years, who witnessed every step in the Master Plan/EIR process. There is no place in a healthy growth process for unnecessary controversy, confusion or misinformation. The City’s General Plan is being built out, on schedule, just as it was planned, approved, State-certified, and so far, very successfully implements. Schools are a critical part of our City, and the public can expect them to be properly planned for future growth. Let’s all work together, stay on course, continue the District’s incredibly forward-thinking curriculum planning, and avoid any unnecessary fears or contention.
Ron West
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.