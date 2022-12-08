Tennis anyone? Pickleball anyone? Bocce anyone?
Could play these in any other little town in California, but not in Patterson. Why? There are no public courts. Okay, one exception, we have a bocce court that someone thought should be put on a gopher infested piece of lawn…not useable. Dare you to try and play there.
I would like to challenge my friends in Patterson to give your name to the City of Patterson, the Recreation Department, Patterson Senior Center, and the Patterson Irrigator if you are interested in having these sports in our town.
I would also like to challenge the Patterson Irrigator to do a series of articles researching what isn’t offered in our town.
Josephine Martin
Patterson
