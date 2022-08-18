Farm to Fork
The Farm to Fork dinner was a massively successful event held annually since 2017. Although covid put a stop to it temporarily, it has finally returned! For those who do not know, the Farm to Fork Dinner is an event that will occur at the Downtown Circle on September 10, 2022. There will be live music, lovely decorations, and splendid food made from produce gifted by local farmers, and made by local chefs who donated their time and skill. One ticket cost $80 dollars. It may seem a bit steep but it buys you a magical evening -especially if you're with your family- from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The cause it supports makes it even more worthwhile.
All the proceeds raised will be directed to creating scholarships for Patterson children. The money will help make sure that the numerous summer events and activities offered to children by the City's Department of Recreation and Community Services will be free. As someone who has attended every planning meeting I have seen firsthand the hard work and dedication going into this event to make it the best it can be. It is truly a labor of love, but it would not be complete without your attendance. Please consider coming, and bring your family and friends!
Adolfo Virgen
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.