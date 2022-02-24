In response to confusing reporting; Addressing growth
Editor:
As a Patterson resident, I'm expressing my personal opinions. I base my thoughts on what I've observed and learned over the past 13 years as Chairman of the Planning Commission, but I do not speak for other Commissioners, City staff or officials. In response to some recent confusing reporting on School District planning issues, may I briefly address growth and help clarify the roles of those involved.
Cities inevitably grow as the population increases, so future growth must be properly planned. Fifteen years ago, Patterson undertook a very ambitious General Plan Update. That 2-year process involved countless studies, untold hours of meetings, planning, engineering, EIRs, debate and ultimately, adoption in 2010. The comprehensive General Plan and EIR address impacts, mitigations, projections, plans, expectations, guidelines, requirements, conditions, and programs and options. They address public safety, circulation, utilities and services (including schools), economic, employment, commercial, environmental and other quality of life considerations. It's the City's master plan for ongoing and future growth. Appropriately, everyone, all agencies and the public, had numerous opportunities to be part of this very successful process, and participate in any of the dozens of public hearings.
Some significant General Plan goals include: very ambitious goals in the number and mix of new jobs; a steady, ongoing supply of new homes, apartments and housing opportunities for all; new service, business and shopping opportunities and a city that Patterson children could find housing and job opportunities to allow them to live here. Happily, all those goals are being met. Patterson has added thousands of new jobs, hundreds of new housing opportunities for many income levels, millions of square feet of industrial jobs centers, national chain companies, many new shopping and service opportunities and infrastructure improvements. All this, 13 years into the General Plan implementation, as part of a healthy, natural growth process, based on the City's growth projections and guidelines. We continue to be the envy of the County.
Patterson is unique in its setting, I-5 frontage, Bay Area influences and inherent charm, but growth patterns, from population growth and regional, national economic factors, operate here just like anywhere else. And the roles of the players are important. The General Plan Update, EIR and CEQA processes are designed to be open and thorough. They specify, encourage and allow public input throughout the process.
Schools are one of several critical components of the planning puzzle, which also includes housing, water, sewer, streets, police, fire, utilities, parks, jobs, shopping, medical services, environmental protection, etc. All these different agencies, city departments, services or issues need to be masterplanned together, and none dictates to the others. For example, the School District does not decide when homes or jobs can be added, any more than the phone company, or TID. Conversely, the School District, and only they, decides when and where schools are built. Many City and County zoning regulations don't even apply to schools. They are their own bosses, and the City has virtually no authority over them. The City guides and approves growth, and the agencies' role is to do their particular jobs, and coordinate their future planning with the others addressing it.
Over the past 5+ years, I expressed concern that schools were not visible or being represented in the important early planning discussions. And I met with them on several occasions to strongly encourage their meeting with the City and local property owners, as major new developments were, and continue to be, planned. For whatever reasons, that didn't occur. Meanwhile, the world and project planning (hopefully) move forward. I like to assume that after months or years of City discussions and processing, projects come to the Planning Commission with ongoing input from all the major participants. Hopefully, they are communicating, even if not agreeing. Involvement late in the process is always possible, but can be problematic. As a planner, I give Dr. Phil Alfano and the District an A+ for real-time and visionary curriculum planning, with their local jobs focus, innovative supply chain programs, ambitious special building projects, etc. But facilities planning has its own schedule and challenges.
Schools are one of the most important elements of a city, and potential sites need to be identified by the District, early enough to prevent overall delays. While districts have particular timing issues related to site selection, that should not delay or stop the planning process. New school facilities will be needed as the community grows, and it's vital that the District, developers and the City talk, early and often. Meanwhile they need to deal with this current discussion, get everyone committed to working together, and get back to work. And, incidentally, let's not cloud up this discussion with some old, tired, selfish "I have my home, so pull up the gangplank," no-growth foolishness. That is not the way we do it in Patterson. And it conflicts completely with our General Plan, which is based on housing and other opportunities for everyone.
Patterson is growing beautifully. Ongoing General Plan implementation has brought thousands of new jobs, regional attention, national brands, a wide variety of new housing opportunities, new businesses and services, and significant new income sources to the city. We are on a good course, and need to stay on it, and not get sidetracked. Let's celebrate our ongoing success!
Ron West
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.